Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

