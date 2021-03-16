Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $75.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $76.00 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.42 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancorp by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

