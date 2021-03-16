Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $12.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $10.68 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $44.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $46.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $58.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

