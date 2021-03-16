Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FURY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

