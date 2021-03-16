Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

