Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.18 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $177.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $204.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $778.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $858.74 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

