Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

