Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.