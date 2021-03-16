Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.73). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,902. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

