Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.50. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE:NLS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $649.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

