Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NGMS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $9,375,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

