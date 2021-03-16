Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $741.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

