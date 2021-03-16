Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $32.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $33.32 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $129.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $134.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.48 million, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $142.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UBA stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.38 million, a PE ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

