Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $286.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.70 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. Welbilt posted sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 422.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.