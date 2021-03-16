Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.