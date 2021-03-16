Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 5,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,781. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $385.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.