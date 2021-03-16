Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.