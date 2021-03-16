Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report $187.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $194.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $182.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $748.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $758.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $748.05 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

