Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $284.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $288.60 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $249.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

