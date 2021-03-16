Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce sales of $163.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the highest is $173.76 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $671.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $705.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $690.15 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $706.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.