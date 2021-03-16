Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $12.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.24 million. Marchex posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $50.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $50.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

