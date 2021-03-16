Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report sales of $69.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.27 million to $255.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.98 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $259.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

