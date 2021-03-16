Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,079. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

