Zano Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $133,020.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,297.25 or 0.99712269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.00396596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00297056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00776436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00075225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,583,892 coins and its circulating supply is 10,554,392 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.