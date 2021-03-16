Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $6,243.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00120907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.00564341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 985,747,098 coins and its circulating supply is 731,683,267 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

