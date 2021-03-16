Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

In related news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

