Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 747,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 303,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73.

In other news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Zedge Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

