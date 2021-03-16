Zero Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $99,100.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,767,653 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.