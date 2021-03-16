ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $135.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $360,936.40 and $135.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

