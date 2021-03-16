Zilla 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,388.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $280,574.51 and approximately $25,388.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.