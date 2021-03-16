Zilla Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Zilla has a market cap of $266,290.35 and approximately $26,305.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

