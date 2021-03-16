Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 9.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.26. 178,345,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 199,324,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZOM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

