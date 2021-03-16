ZPER Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $14.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

