Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

Shares of ZS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,574. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average is $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

