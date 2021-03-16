Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 8,113 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. 2,174,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

