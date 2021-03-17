$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.