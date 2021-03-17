-$0.10 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 130,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

