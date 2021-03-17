-$0.10 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 130,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.