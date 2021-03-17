$0.14 EPS Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HUYA.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HUYA by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HUYA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $68,877,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

