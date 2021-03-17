-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 115,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

