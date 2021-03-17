$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

