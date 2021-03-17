$0.28 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.43 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

