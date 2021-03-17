$0.35 EPS Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 7,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.