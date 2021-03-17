$0.35 EPS Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million.

BSAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,446. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.