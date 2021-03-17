$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BP Midstream Partners.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.