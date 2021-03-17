$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 814,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.