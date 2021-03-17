-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,842. The stock has a market cap of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.