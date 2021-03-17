$0.65 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.57. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.