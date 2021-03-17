-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Merus also reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

