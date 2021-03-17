-$0.70 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,250. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

