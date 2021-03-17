$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,343. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

