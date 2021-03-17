$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,343. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.