-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 704,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,611. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,525. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

