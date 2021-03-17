-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 704,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,611. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,525. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.